Ditchfield targets Spen Winter Sweep double

Chorley bowler Wayne Ditchfield will target a double triumph at the Spen Winter Sweep when he returns this Saturday.

Ditchfield, who won the televised 2017 Waterloo Trophy, made his first appearance at the Spen Winter Sweep last Saturday.

Ditchfield, pictured, had only played the green once previously but won five games, beating four county players, from Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire, in the process.

Ditchfield defeated Hyde’s Ben Gloag 21-8 in the semi-final before overcoming another previous Waterloo winner, Birkenshaw’s Chris Mordue, 21-12 in the final.

Mordue had accounted for Bradford’s Stuart King 21-16 in his semi.

Ditchfield leads another full field of 40 for Saturday’s round.