Ditchfield seals quick Spen Winter Sweep double

WAYNE Ditchfield completed a quickfire double at last Saturday’s Spen Winter Sweep, when he beat off a top quality field to secure a second successive win.

The Chorley bowler adapted well as last week’s competition was moved to the bottom green at Spen Victoria, due to work being carried out on the top green.

Ditchfield defeated Halifax bowler Mark Regan 21-11 in the semi-final to set up a final against Birkenshaw’s Chris Mordue for the second successive week.

Mordue had beaten Dewsbury’s Danny Teale 21-17 in his semi-final but was unable to overcome last year’s Waterloo winner Ditchfield, who triumphed 21-18.

Another full field of 40 bowlers will compete again this Saturday but Ditchfield is unavlable to return and attempt a hat-trick of wins.