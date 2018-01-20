Dewsbury’s Sweeney shines to overcome Regan in latest Spen Winter Sweep

DEWSBURY bowler Michael Sweeney was the 11th winner of the Spen Winter Sweep competition last Saturday.

Sweeney played consistently well all day and was a worthy winner as he defeated prolific Halifax bowler Mark Regan 21-17 in a well contested final.

Having battled his way through to the semi-finals, Sweeney had a relatively comfortable 21-7 victory over Huddersfield bowler Frank Griffin in the last four.

Regan overcame Leeds bowler Duncan Reeves 21-12 in his semi-final but the final proved one step too far as Sweeney prevailed to claim the first prize.

It was the second time Regan had suffered defeat in the final after he was beaten 21-17 by Ashley Tattersley on December 16.

Regan also reached the semi-final stage in the first Winter Sweep of 2018 when he was defeated 21-13 by Danny Sillitoe on January 6.

Regan had previously beaten Sillitoe on his way to reaching the December 16 final but the Sheffield man went on to gain revenge and he claimed the overall victory the previous week, beating Mirfield bowler Richard Brook 21-13 to claim the first prize.

Another full compliment of 40 bowlers will against descend on Spen Victoria to take part in the 12th stage of the Spen Winter Sweep this Saturday from 9.30am.