Dewsbury Rams honour for loyal fans

DEWSBURY RAMS have honoured two lifelong supporters, who passed away last year, by renaming parts of Tetley’s Stadium after them.

The Eastern Terrace at the Owl Lane end of the ground was re-named The Beaumont Terrace at half-time during last Friday’s game against Sheffield.

The terrace has been named in honour of loyal fan Graham Beaumont, who passed away on September 5 last year, aged 62.

Mr Beaumont was a major supporter and backer of the Rams and made significant contributions to the recent stadium development work, including the construction of the terrace.

Graham was loving partner to Glenda, dad of Ben, step-dad to Donna, Amanda and Steven, father in law and friend to Amber, Gary and Jackie, grandad of Gianluca, Natalie, Sasha, Chloe, Liam, Leah, Ruby and Ewen, and proud great-grandad of Mia and Hallie.

In addition the all-weather pitches, which are used by sports teams from across the district, have been re-named the Gooder Community Pitches.

Christine Gooder was also a lifelong fan of Dewsbury, who were left indebted to the financial support she left the club when she passed away last year.

Christine was a stalwart of the club, following the team home and away, along with her teddy bear ‘Bruno’, who now has his own place in the control room on matchdays.

Rams chairman Mark Sawyer also revealed in last week’s matchday programme that the Rams are in discussions with companies over the naming rights of the stadium.