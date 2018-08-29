Dewsbury Rams fans bus running to Sheffield

Dewsbury Rams supporters group The Amber Ribbon are running a coach to Friday’s game at Sheffield Eagles.

It will pick up at Tesco Express, Mirfield (5.30pm), The Timepiece (Wetherspoons) in Dewsbury (5.45pm) and Tetley’s Stadium (6pm) returning to Dewsbury shortly after the final hooter.

The cost is £15 per person and seats can be booked by visiting www.dewsburyrams.co.uk/travel-club/

The Rams are seeking mascots for their final game of the season at home to Leigh Centurions on Sunday September 30.

There will be a tea party for the mascots with their families in the Royal Suite before the game, where youngsters have the chance to meet some of the players and Roger the Ram.

Tickets are on sale for the Rams presentation night, which will be held in The Royal Suite on Thursday September 27.

The event will be hosted by MC Pete Emmett, who has shared the mic with the likes of Dame Kelly Holmes, Jonny Vegas and Mike Tyson.

Emmett also hosted hospitality at last weekend’s Challenge Cup final on behalf of the RFL.

The event starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available from the Rams website for just £5, which includes food.