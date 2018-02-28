Dewsbury Rams face Whitehaven trip in Challenge Cup

DEWSBURY RAMS have been drawn away to League One side Whitehaven in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round, with the tie to be played over the weekend of March 17 and 18.

Whitehaven edged out fellow League One side London Skolars 16-14 in last week’s third round and were paired at home to Neil Kelly’s in-form Rams in Tuesday’s draw.

A date for the tie is still to be confirmed as four Cumbrian sides were drawn at home — including community side Kells being rewarded with a plum home tie against Toronto Wolfpack — and Haven chairman Tommy Todd wants to maximise the chances to attract decent attendances to all the games.

Tie of the round sees Batley Bulldogs hosting fellow Championship side Leigh Centurions and one fourth round tie will be streamed live by the BBC Sport website.

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round draw: Hunslet v Bradford Bulls, Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles, Workington Town v London Broncos, Halifax v Oldham, Kells v Toronto Wolfpack, North Wales Crusaders v Featherstone Rovers, Coventry Bears v Pilkington Recs, Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams, Normanton Knights v Rochdale Hornets, Batley Bulldogs v Leigh Centurions, Doncaster v Newcastle Thunder, York City Knights v Swinton Lions.

There are limited number of seats available on the Amber Ribbon Travel Club coach for to Barrow this Sunday.

The coach picks up at Hanging Heaton Working Men’s Club (9am), The Timepiece (Wetherspoons), Dewsbury (9.15am) and Tesco Express in Mirfield (9.30am).

The cost is £15 and to book e-mail Amberribbon.Travel_Club@yahoo.com.