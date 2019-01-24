Dewsbury Moor return to Challenge Cup with tasty clash against Skirlaugh

Dewsbury Moor are billing Saturday’s Challenge Cup first round tie against Skirlaugh as the club’s biggest game in years.

Moor have won back-to-back promotions in the National Conference League and will compete in Division One this season.

Batley Bulldogs stalwart Danny Maun has taken over as head coach at Moor and is relishing the chance of taking his bright young side into the game.

Maun said: “My first game in charge is the Challenge Cup and it is one of the biggest games in the club’s recent history.

“It will be a good test for us as Skirlaugh are always a strong side.”

Maun was assistant at the Bulldogs to Matt Diskin last season but will concentrate on taking over at Moor, while maintaining his involvement on the commercial side at Batley.

Maun added: “I felt the time was right to move into coaching. I still go to Batley training sessions and I have learned loads off Disko.

“We are a young side but the lads have loads of potential and it would be great if we could get a win on Saturday.”

Archie Bruce has been on trial at Batley in pre-season but looks set to feature for Moor on Saturday, along with James Delaney.

Batley Boys — who have been admitted to the National Conference League this season — are also involved in the Challenge Cup as Yorkshire Men’s League Champions.

The Boys defied the odds last season as they defeated Underbank Rangers and the RAF to reach the Challenge Cup third round and they face a first round trip to East Leeds aiming to spring another shock.

Thornhill Trojans face a stern test as they visit Conference Premier champions Hunslet Club Parkside, who have been competing in the Yorkshire Cup against the likes of York City Knights, Featherstone Rovers and Hunslet.

Shaw Cross Sharks are a fourth side representing the Heavy Woollen District and they entertain North West Counties outfit Haydock.

The RFL announced that Coral have taken over sponsorship of this season’s Challenge Cup for both the men’s and women’s competitions.