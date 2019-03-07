Dewsbury Moor gear up for huge Challenge Cup trip to West Hull after narrow defeat

Dewsbury Moor are gearing up for arguably the biggest game in the club’s history on Sunday as they travel to West Hull in the Coral Challenge Cup third round.

It is the first time Moor have reached this stage of the competition having beaten Skirlaugh and East Leeds.

It is an exciting weekend for Dewsbury Moor’s senior side’s as the Maroons Alliance team travel to Goole on Saturday in the Yorkshire Men’s League 40-20 Cup.

Goole are playing their first game of rugby in the town for 80 years and it will be attended by Super League star Liam Watts and the mayor of Goole.

The club are running coaches to both games, which depart at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Moor slipped to an agonising 23-22 defeat at home to Stanningley in their first National Conference Division One game of the season last Saturday.

Moor and Stanningley have climbed the divisions together in recent seasons and the Leeds side clinched the Division Two title by a single point last year.

Moor had key players unavailable and found themselves 12-0 down after a blistering start from Stanningley.

Moor battled back with Ashley Boddy, James Samme and Cameron Bruce making strong runs before half-backs Aiden Ineson and Bradley Foster linked and centre Max Vernon put winger Jermaine Davis diving over in the corner.

Bradley Foster produced a stunning touchline conversion.

Tough exchanges followed with both teams trying to stamp their authority on the game and it took the introduction of young hooker Archie Bruce for Moor to score again.

Bruce capitalised on a break by Dominic Horn to force his way over and Foster converted.

Moor took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Sam Thornton showed great footwork and athletic ability to dive over in the corner.

Stanningley responded early in the second half when impressive winger Liam Copland bagged a try to level at 16-16.

A lack of concentration after sustained attack saw Stanningley go over again to lead 22-16.

Moor then endured two disallowed tries, one deemed a forward pass denying Thornton and James Samme’s claim that he got the ball down was waved away by the official.

This didn’t deter the young Maroons and Thornton finally got his second and another impressive conversation from Foster tied the game at 22-22 with eight minutes to play.

Samme powered to within three metres of the line and slipped the ball to second row Oli Davidson who dived over only for the referee to wipe off a third try claiming he knocked on over the line.

Stanningley took play upfield and a 30 metre drop goal attempt sailed over leaving the Maroons disappointed.

Coach Danny Maun was positive in his synopsis, stating: “Considering the players missing, the disallowed tries and the 12 point start we gave them, albeit I’m gutted with the loss there are lots of positives.

“The players that came in were brilliant and shows a real depth to our squad. I thought the older lads Pete Robinson, Bartley O’Brien, Ashley Boddy and Jake Richardson marshalled our young troops well and it was a great warm up game for the Challenge Cup.”