Dewsbury bid to end on a high

Dewsbury Rams face their final away trip of the season on Sunday when they visit relegation threatened Rochdale Hornets as they aim to end with two wins.

Victory away to bottom side Rochdale will all but confirm the Rams a fourth place finish in the Betfred Championship Shield ahead of their final game at home to Leigh Centurions on Sunday September 30.

Rochdale, themselves, are desperate for the points as they go into the final two games, two points behind second-bottom Swinton Lions as they bid to avoid getting involved in a complicated play-off system involving clubs from League One.

Kelly is determined his side bounce back from last week’s defeat to Shield finalists Featherstone with a positive display at Rochdale.

He said: “Nothing is certain, we go to Rochdale with the same effort and the same commitment.

“We go with the same willingness to stick to the same game plan, we can have a good result at Rochdale.

“But, they are all ifs and buts, we have got to go and do it.”

“The season isn’t over, we have two games but what a great occasion if you go to Featherstone and do the business throughout and get a win.

“But, unfortunately, we are not ready to do that yet.”

Rams supporters group The Amber Ribbon are running a coach to Sunday’s game at Rochdale, leaving Hanging Heaton WMC (12.30pm), the Timepiece Wetherspoons pub in Dewsbury (12.45pm) and Tesco Express Mirfied (1pm) with the cost £10.