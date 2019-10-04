Dewsbury athletics official scoops prestigious regional volunteer award

Dewsbury athletics volunteer Jean Jackson was named winner of the Official of the Year award at the 2019 England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards for Yorkshire and Humberside. Dewsbury athletics volunteer Jean Jackson was named winner of the Official of the Year award at the 2019 England Athletics Regional Volunteer Awards for Yorkshire and Humberside.

Jean, 73, from the Wakefield Harriers cub was presented with her award at a special awards night, held at the Holiday Inn Wakefield to celebrate and reward volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to athletics and running in Yorkshire and Humberside.

Jean is a Level Four field official who has refereed local open meetings and leagues alongside many newly qualified and training officials.

She has not only runs the events but provided guidance to all throughout and goes above and beyond to assist and encourage officials to progress and develop their knowledge and skills, offering follow up support and reports to help them however she can.

Her nomination for the award described Jean as a very enthusiastic and hardworking senior official with Wakefield Harriers.

Though she is a senior official and busy in this role, she is passionate about grassroot athletics and supporting the sport at all levels.

Jean explained: “I began officiating 25 years ago in Hull when my daughter began competing.

“Then I decided to become qualified, in 2001 I was put on the national list and was lucky enough to be at London 2012.

“I now enjoy working closely with Wakefield Harriers as club secretary and general volunteer.

“My main interest now is supporting the young people’s development leagues as well as acting as field referee in many local meetings.”

England Athletics are hosting nine regional awards and every winner of a Regional Volunteer Award is then put forward to an external panel who will select the finalists for the prestigious National Volunteer Awards.

The finalists will be invited to attend the England Athletics National Volunteer Awards and Hall of Fame Ceremony which will be hosted on Saturday October 12 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.