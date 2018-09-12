Delaney signs off with win as Maun appointed new Dewsbury Moor coach

Dewsbury Moor signed off their National Conference Division Two campaign with an impressive 56-6 victory over Leigh East last Saturday.

It capped a magnificent season for Moor, who have secured back-to-back promotions under coach James Delaney and also reached the Jim Brown Heavy Woollen Cup final when they were edged out by Thornhill Trojans.

As Moor celebrated winning promotion to the first dision, Delaney announced that he would be stepping down as head coach.

The Maroons have acted swiftly to appoint Batley Bulldogs assistant coach Danny Maun as their new head coach for the 2019 season.

Aiden Ineson produced a terrific performance last Saturday as he scored a hat-trick of tries and kicked six goals in the victory over Leigh East.

Jacob Flathers, Jordan Foster and James Delaney crossed twice with Dom Horn and Tom Kaye also racing over to score the Maroons other tries as they racked up a half century.

Jay Yarwood nipped in for East and Thomas Worthington converted.

Moor finish the season second in the table, a point behind champions Stanningley, who slipped to a 32-16 defeat away to play-off chasing Askam in their final match.

Dewsbury Celtic saw their Division Three play-off hopes extinguished as they slipped to a 26-6 defeat away to Barrow Island.

Defeat leaves Celtic back in eighth place, four points behind Eastmoor Dragons, who occupy the final play-off spot going into their final match.

Barrow have clinched automnatic promotion, behind champions Beverley, and they ended Celtic’s play-off hopes with tries from Carl McBain, Callum Nelson, Ryan Clegg, Tez Nueto and Blain Marwood.

Jake Carter kicked three conversions as Celtic slipped to a 10th defeat in 21 games.

Danny Thomas replied for Celtic and Pat Foulstone added the extras but it wasn’t enough to prevent Barrow recording victory.

Celtic sign off their campaign at home to Gateshead Storm this Saturday but the highest they can now finish is seventh in the table.