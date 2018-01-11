Delaney continues as head coach at Dewsbury Moor

DEWSBURY MOOR ARLFC have announced the appointment of James Delaney as their head coach for the 2018 season.

Delaney took over from Allan Samme midway through last season and guided the team to promotion from National Conference Division Three through the play-offs.

Delaney is nephew of current Dewsbury Rams assistant coach Paul and his cousin, Brad, is currently a player at York City Knights.

James Eatherly, who retired from playing at the end of last season, is the new assistant coach after Chris Mortimer stepped down from his role following the club’s promotion.

Moor boast a thriving junior section and are keen to progress the older players into senior rugby through their reserve side.

Derek Ineson will remain as coach of the Moor Reserves and an announcement regarding his assistant will be made in due course.

Moor have already begun pre-season training ahead of the new campaign, which begins in March.

Delaney’s Dewsbury Moor will kick off their Conference Division Two season at home to West Bowling on Saturday March 3 (2.30pm).