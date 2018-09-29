Coupe wins Brighouse Classic as Thornhill and Hightown secure cup success

Simon Coupe (Preston) won the £5,300 Brighouse Classic sponsored by Damart for the second time beating Chris Mordue (Bradford) 21-7 in the final.

Coupe played superbly throughout the evening but only just managed to overcome Stuart King (Bradford) 21-19 in his semi final before overcoming All British champion Mordue in the final.

Full results

Last 16: Callum Wraight (Shrewsbury) 21 Tom Gasson (Hove Edge) 2, Andy Mitchell (Thornhill) 20 Ben Stapleton (Rochdale) 21, Greg Smith (Birmingham) 15 Tommy Johnstone (Poynton) 21, Chris Mordue (Bradford) 21 Wayne Ditchfield (Eccleston) 10, Elliot McGuinness (Birmingham) 21 Gerald Merry (Tarporley) 5, Ashley Daykin (Huddersfield) 10 Stuart King (Bradford) 21, Stuart Mort (Preston) 21 Jonny Wood (Crossgates) 14, Carl Fielding (Birmingham) 8 Simon Coupe (Preston) 21.

Quarter-Finals: Wraight 20 Stapleton 21, Johnstone 12 Mordue 21, McGuinness 19 King 21, Mort 13 Coupe 21

Semi-Finals: Stapleton 19 Mordue 21, King 19 Coupe 21

Final: Mordue 7 Coupe 21

Paul Latham and Martin Lloyd (Crewe) beat Tom Eccles and Ben Stapleton (Rochdale) 55-47 to qualify for the Mirfield Old Bank Autumn doubles finals, to be staged on Monday (October 1, start 7pm).

Play was postponed last Thursday due to incliment weather and was re-arranged for last night Wednesday.

Semi finals and final draw: Graeme Wilson and Robert Hitchen (Lower Hopton) v Qualifier from September 20; Martin Lloyd and Paul Latham (Crewe) v Qualifier from September 27.

Thornhill won the Heavy Woollen Parks Division One Cup final at Royds Park BC as they defeated Canalside 204-114.

The club were unable to celebrate a double success as Thornhill B were beaten 168-116 by Hightown in the Division Two final.