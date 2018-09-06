Coach Kelly says Rams won’t let season fizzle out

Dewsbury Rams coach Neil Kelly is determined not to let the season fizzle out as they enter the final four games.

The Rams earned an impressive 30-20 win away to Sheffield Eagles last Friday as they moved into fourth place in the Betfred Championship Shield.

Although there is no semi-finals this season, there is additional prize money the higher teams finish and Dewsbury have not given up hope of making up the three points which separate themselves from third placed Batley.

Kelly will look for his side to build on last week’s win when third-bottom Barrow Raiders arrive at Tetley’s Stadium, desperate for points to keep above the bottom two.

Kelly said: “We are looking to the next four games to do something instead of letting the season fizzle out. We are looking to finish on a high.

“I want to win every game be it Barrow at home on Sunday or Featherstone the week after.

“Sometimes we have shown the form and justified that feeling and the more we eradicate the periods of play that make that feeling and desire look a bit silly then the better.

“Any win at Sheffield is a good win but I thought it was a Jekyll and Hyde performance really. We reached brilliance in some stages, we put together some great sets. I thought we defended superbly well even though we conceded 20 odd points. Ultimately I think that was the biggest factor in our victory.

“It was our ball control in the first half which has to be better certainly. Our discipline in the first half let us down. That was then putting pressure on our defence. However, I thought it was a great victory over the 80 minutes.”

Dewsbury trailed 10-6 at half-time after an indifferent performance but improved after the break when a brace of tries from Brad Delaney together with others by Daniel Igbinedion and Robbie Ward sealed victory.

Kelly added: “The players at half-time listened to what we said, there was no hysteria. They took it on board and overall in the second half they did what we asked them to do.

“We flirted by doing the wrong thing and that allowed them back into the game and probably it a bit closer and harder than what it needed to be.

“We scored some really good tries which was nice to see and we could have scored some others. Its a bit frustrating that it’s taken all year to recognise that we are a good side.”