Cleckheaton Under-15s secure impressive win

Cleckheaton Under-15s returned to action following an enforced weather lay-off as they recorded an impressive 38-12 victory over Thornesians.

Defences were on top in the first half and it took a break from J Sowden to provide space for L Senior to open the scoring.

Thornesians hit back when their speedy winger broke away to score and the visitors then added a second try following a length of the field run as they took the lead.

Cleck hit back with a second try before half-time as they reduced the arrears to 12-10.

Cleckheaton improved after the break and wore down the battling visitors, with forwards H Preston, C Beckwith, J Olridge and L Etchells making ground with support from A Kyriacou and H Kernohan.

C Lewis produced a crossfield kick for T Westwood to put Cleck back in front and with further tries for L Tarpey, a second for L Senior and two for J Pettinger plus conversions by man-of-the-natgch C Lewis they completed victory.