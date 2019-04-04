Cleckheaton celebrate derby double over neighbours Morley

Cleckheaton completed a notable derby double over neighbours Morley as they earned a 29-24 victory to boost their North One East survival hopes last Saturday.

Victory means Cleck go into the final two matches of the season with a five-point advantage over third-bottom West Leeds as they make the long trip to Percy Park on Saturday (ko 3pm).

Cleckheaton produced an excellent display to inflict a first defeat on the Maroons since they won at Scatcherd Lane in December.

Dale Breakwell slotted over an early penalty goal and added a second after 15 minutes before setting up the opening try with a superb kick to the left corner which allowed Danny Booth to go in for his 13th try of the season. Breakwell converted and Cleck led 13-0.

Cleckheaton dominated the scrums with front three of Paul Turner, Ben Thrower and Andy Piper formidable.

Cleckheaton attacked on the back of three penalties but a scoring pass to Mikey Hayward was intercepted by Morley winger Karl Bradshaw, who raced 80 metres for an opportunist try.

Cleck responded and Jack Bickerdike switched play to the blindside to send booth over for his second try, which put them 18-5 ahead at half-time.

Cleckheaton introduced Tom Austin and Niall Jackson and both had fine games but it was Morley who reduced the deficit with a try which Mark Chester converted.

Cleck regained the momentum as Breakwell cleared a penalty to halfway and Brad Marsden ripped the line-out from Morley’s grasp and went on a 45 metre uncatchable romp for a fine try.

Breakwell was unsuccessful with the conversion but kicked a penalty from 20 metres to extend the lead to 26-12.

A lapse in Cleck’s defence saw Morley cross for their third try, again improved by Chester, to make it 26-19 but Breakwell kicked his fourth penalty to calm the Moorenders nerves.

Morley went in for their bonus point try with a couple of minutes to go but it was only a consolation as Cleckheaton held on to claim a crucial win much to the delight of the sizeable crowd with Marsden and Breakwell sharing man-of-the-match.