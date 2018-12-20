Chance for Rams fans to meet players ahead of Boxing Day derby at Bulldogs

Dewsbury Rams supporters will have chance to meet the new-look squad ahead on the Boxing Day Powerhouse Challenge derby at Batley Bulldogs next Wednesday (kick off noon).

The Rams are holding a meet the players evening tomorrow (Friday) in the Royal Suite with supporters asked to arrive at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Australian half-back or full-back Jacob Thomas became the Rams’ latest signing.

He joins former London Broncos and Oxford player Harvey Burnett, who joined last week and many of the Rams new signings with pull on the shirt for the first time at neighbours Batley.

Supporters are being encouraged to buy tickets in advance of the game via the Bulldogs website.

Matchday admission on Boxing Day will be £20 adults and £15 concessions with under-16s admitted free but there are discounted online ticket sales and both clubs are hoping for a decent turnout for the popular festive clash.

A spokesman said: “We are fierce competitors on the field but great friends off the field as we both want each other to prosper and keep rugby league alive and kicking for the benefit of both our communities.

“The gate receipts are shared equally by both clubs and your support is absolutely vital as this is a major income for the survival of both clubs.”