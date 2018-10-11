Chairman Sawyer amazed by interest in Rams coaching position

Dewsbury Rams chairman Mark Sawyer has insisted a new head coach will be in place by the end of October.

The Rams had over 40 applicants for the vacant coaching job, after Neil Kelly stepped down following the final game of the season against Leigh Centurions.

Mr Sawyer began the interview process with the first three potential candidates yesterday and will interview three more tomorrow (Friday).

Mr Sawyer has been impressed with the standard of applicants but wants to give the new coach as much time as possible to plan for pre-season and look at bringing new players in.

The chairman said: “We have started the interview process and will take stock after Friday. We have had over 40 applications for the job, with 11 of those overseas coaches.

“Six have applied who are currently coaches with Championship of League One clubs and the rest are made up of a cross section, with some looking to make the step up from assistant coaching positions.

“It is always amazing how many applications we get when the position becomes available but there are not a lot of professional rugby league clubs.

“We haven’t eliminated anybody yet but we definitely want somebody in place by the end of October and time is of the essence.

“I have signed two players from other clubs but the rest will be up to the new coach to sign.

“We have some of our players who have signed for next year and some others leaving and about half a dozen are still deciding.”

Mr Sawyer also thanked departing coach Kelly for his efforts in keeping the Rams up for two successive seasons.

He added: “I think many people thought we were dead and buried when Neil first came but he quickly turned things around and got us up the table and he has done a decent job this year.”

Hooker Robbie Ward has penned a new deal to remain at the Rams in 2019.