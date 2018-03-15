Chairman appeals to Rams supporters

Dewsbury Rams chairman Mark Sawyer is appealing for supporters to sign up to the RFL’s Our League scheme, which could lead to financial benefits for the club.

The scheme offers benefits to fans who join, while assisting professional and community clubs.

Speaking in last Sunday’s matchday programme against Toulouse, Mr Sawyer said: “Income is paramount as we know and with that in mind, I have decided to put some extra resources into our marketing that I think is particularly important at this moment in time.

“We need supporters to sign up for the Our League membership scheme run by the RFL. There are significant financial benefits to us if supporters register in large numbers and give Dewsbury as their club.

“This will have an effect on the central distributions to clubs in 2019 — a failure to meet our targets could result in reduced funding and the obvious impact this has on a club.

“We also need to demonstrate that Championship and League One clubs can make a big contribution to the game.

“It’s something that is being questioned in some areas but it can make a big difference.

“We will be working on this and having a real push once the Toronto game is out of the way.

“We want to have a good push to try and get some new faces to see what is certain to be a cracking game of rugby league.

“York last season and Halifax this season have both shown that there is a lot of interest in seeing Toronto play and we need to capitalise on that interest.”