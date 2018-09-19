Celtic sign off season with impressive home success

Dewsbury Celtic rounded off their National Conference League Division Three campaign with an impressive 30-10 victory over Gateshead Storm last Saturday.

Celtic had lost 16-8 in the north east earlier in the season but proved too strong in Crow Nest Park as they picked up a 12th win of the season.

Victory sees Celtic finish seventh in the table, just two points outside the play-off places.

Celtic led 8-4 at half-time against the 16-man Storm before clicking into gear after the break.

Drew Judge-Clark put Celtic ahead with an unconverted try but Scott Woods replied to equaliser before Liam Walmsley — who was later sin-binned for dissent — restored the home side’s advantage with a second try.

Joe Edwards, Billy Yarrow, Danny Lee and Judge-Clark nipped over for Celtic after the break, with Charlie Heaton kicking three goals.

Gateshead grabbed a consolation try by Richard Moody, which Zach Clarke converted, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Celtic signing off in style.

Batley Boys will face Bentley in the Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division top four play-off final at Featherstone Rovers this Saturday.

Premier champions Batley Boys overcame Lindley Swifts 16-0 last Saturday, while Bentley booked their final spot with a 28-8 victory over East Hull.

The final is part of a triple header, with the Boys kicking off at 4pm.