Brian and Fitzpatrick lead way as Sharks U15s secure cup progress

Shaw Cross Sharks Under-15s Red team progressed to the cup second round with victory over New Earswick in the third meeting between the sides this season.

With the ides having won one of the previous games each another close clash was expected.

Will Hemingway produced some strong tackles, while Josh Self and Tom Jarrett were also solid in defence to keep New Earswick’s lively full-back in check.

Ben Aveyard scooted from hooker to put cross in a good position and after Ben Marsden broke the defence, opposition MoM Luke Chapman stepped through before coaches MoM Callum Brian dummied his way over for a converted try to put the Sharks ahead.

Tom Frain produced a brilliant try saving tackle on the full-back but despite good support from Jamie Cox and Jed Devine New Earswick drew level.

Full-back Jacob Goodall gathered a dangerous kick and made ground upfield.

Jordan Hargraves and Danny Padgett prevented a further New Earswick try but they were awarded a penalty which allowed them to cross for a converted score to move ahead.

Cross hit back to level as Aveyard, Hemingway and Marsden, got them into a strong position, Luke Etherington continued the move before Brian’s crossfield kick put Kian Fitzpatrick over for a try which Brian converted.

Frain and Josh Wallace prevented another Earswick try before Shaw Cross struck the decisive blow.

Bradley Wakenshaw linked with Hemingway and Padgett to take them close before Brian sent Fitzpatrick through a gap to score.

There were a couple of tense moments but the Cross defence remained solid as they held on for victory to see them into the next round.