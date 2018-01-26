Borough of Kirklees to host Spring Open short course swimming meeting

Borough of Kirklees Swimming Club will hold their third short course Spring Open Meeting on April 22 at the new Huddersfield Leisure Centre.

The meet is targeted at various levels of swimmer, where participants will have an opportunity to improve on times and give all swimmers an additional competitive opportunity regardless of age and ability.

Upper cut off times are set to allow a broad spectrum of swimmers to attend.

Age groups are based on the child’s age on April 22 2018 and events will be held for nine, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 year olds plus 15 year olds and over for both male and females with medals awarded to top three swimmers in all age groups and gender.

A trophy will also be awarded to the top visiting club.

Entry fees are £6 per event, the closing date is Friday March 23 and entry forms are available via the BOK website.

Entries must be e-mailed to openmeet@bokswimmingclub.co.uk by the closing date and payment may be made by cheque, although BACS transfer is preferred.

Accepted entries will be available to view on the club’s website.

The pool length is 25 metres, with eight lanes with anti-wave lane ropes and wedge starting blocks.

The pool is equipped with full electronic timing including a full colour display scoreboard.

A continuous swim down facility will be available throughout the day.

Due to fire regulations at the venue, there will be limited balcony seating available for spectators and entry will be limited to one spectator per swimmer on the day.

Borough of Kirklees swimmer Milly Boulding qualified for two events at the ASA Winter National Level One Long Course competition, held at Ponds Forge in Sheffield in December.

Milly qualified for the 15 years and under 800 metres freestyle, where she finished in sixth place and the 200 metres freestyle and finished 21st.

BOK swimmers returned from the Level Three Long Course competition at the John Charles Centre for Sport with 21 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze medals and had an additional 83 top 10 finishes.