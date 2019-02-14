Batley’s hockey fixture at Bradford ended prematurely after Perkins injury

Batley Ladies saw their Yorkshire Hockey Association Division Four North game against Bradford abandoned following a serious injury to Emily Perkins.

With the sides locked 1-1 entering the final 17 minutes, Bradford launched a counter attack and Perkins was involved in a clash with a home attacker.

Perkins went down with a neck injury and had to be immobilised on the pitch while an ambulance was called.

The game stopped, while Ashleigh Hallis and one of the Bradford players supported Emily with first aid as they waited for the ambulance.

Emily was taken to hospital but cleared of any serious injury and Batley have thanked everyone involved for their help.

The game was abandoned with 17 minutes to play but the draw will stand.

Having beaten Bradford 6-0 at home, Batley were hoping for another good win in the rearranged away fixture.

Batley started well with a number of attacks, while close marking allowed them to shut down hit outs and keep the pressure on.

Batley went close on a couple of occasions before breaking the deadlock when Kat Hawkyard made a run down the wing.

Rach Dhesi slipped a pass to Gail Culshaw, who slotted home from in front of goal to put Batley ahead.

Batley were looking strong shutting down Bradford attacks, while using their space to maintain pressure.

Bradford found an opening and a run in from the right saw them secure a penalty corner as the half-time whistle went.

Bradford didn’t let this opportunity pass firing the ball through the circle to level matters against the run of play.

Batley began the second half with determination, with their midfield battling hard and making good progress up the pitch.

Bradford were relying on their counter attacks, but with the game evenly poised going into the final 17 minutes, it was ended following the injury to Perkins.

Perkins was awarded Batley’s player of the match and she was later given the all clear in hospital.

Batley look forward to playing Horsforth away this week.