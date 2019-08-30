Batley players represent GB at World under water hockey Championships

Yorkshire have been well represented in various Great Britain squads at the CMAS fifth Age Group World Underwater Hockey Championships held in Sheffield.

The 11 strong Yorkshire contingent train at Batley Sports and Tennis Centre and the World Championships are being held over eight days at the Pond’s Forge pool in Sheffield with teams from 13 different countries, including Australia, South Africa and Columbia in attendance.

This unusual sport is played on the bottom of a swimming pool and players use a small bat to propel a heavy puck through the water with teams of 10 players playing in matches 30 minutes long in pools that are three metres deep .

Batley based players Tom Pitchforth, Nathan Archer and Matthew Adams were selected for the Great Britain men’s Under-24s team with Fiona Maynard, Nienka Lijzenga and Emma Pitchforth playing for the Under-24 women.

Matthew Dawson, Khai Parkin, Ben Morgan and Will Tarling were in the GB Under-19 boys squad, with Abbey Calvert representing the Under-19 girls.

In addition, there are several GB coaches who also have Yorkshire connections with Richard Adams, Bernie Tarling, Jo Pitchforth and Belinda Archer coaching the mens Under-24, mens Under-19 and Girls Under19 teams with all of them also coaching junior players at Batley Sports Centre.

The Batley Club welcome new players and meet on Sundays at 5pm at Batley Sports and Tennis Centre.

Players are welcome from age eight years old who are strong swimmers and all equipment can be borrowed.

Adults can get involved by attending John Charles Centre for Sport in Leeds who meet on Wednesdays and Fridays.