Batley Boys suffer loss in ill-tempered National Conference clash with Woolston

Batley Boys suffered a 10-2 defeat against Woolston Rovers in an ill-tempered National Conference League Division Three clash at Fox’s Biscuits Stadium last Saturday.

The Boys welcomed Conference rugby to the town with the game at the home of Batley Bulldogs, but it proved a day to forget as they had five players sin-binned and also had Ryan Crossley sent off late in the game for alleged punching.

Ben Hardacre spent two spells in the sin-bin, with both yellow cards coming for pushing opponents.

Matt Sheridan was sin-binned for dissent, while Josh Scruton (persistent offending) and Rob Garforth (kicking the ball at an opponent) were also shown yellow cards during the game.

Woolston’s Harry Files spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin for pushing Garforth in what proved a busy afternoon for the referee.

All the points were scored in the first half, as Woolston edged to victory through tries by Files and Christian Taylor, plus an Aaron Barber conversion.

Adam Bingham landed Batley’s penalty goal but couldn’t prevent a second narrow defeat.

The Boys travel to Eastmoor this Saturday, with the Dragons having won their opening two matches.

They defeated Heworth 40-28 in Round One and edged out Hensingham 14-12 last week.