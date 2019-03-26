Batley Boys show determination to secure second away victory at St Annes

Batley Boys earned a second win on the road in National Conference League Division Three as they overcame Oldham St Annes 25-16 last Saturday.

Batley started off strongly with their forwards laying a solid platform as Aaron James, Matt Sheridan, Gavin Davis, Josh O’Sullivan and Jordan Brown made good yards.

Adam Bingham, Luke Sheridan and Josh Knowles combined for Jonathan Marsden to open the scoring after six minutes with Bingham converting.

The Boys were helped up field as Oldham indiscipline led to a number of penalties.

Josh Knowles set up Aaron James to score between the posts after 13 minutes and Bingham added his second goal.

The Boys introduced Anthony Kellett, Ryan Crossley and Tom Brooke from the bench and extended their lead with a Bingham drop goal from around 25 metres out.

Oldham hit back with two tries before half-time as Matt Whitehead and James Shaw crossed, one of which the former converted to reduce the Boys lead to three points.

Batley came out with renewed intensity and a 30 metre break from Luke Sheridan set up James but he was denied by a last-ditch tackle.

Sheridan was stopped by ankle tap tackle but Ryan Crossley scored as he opened the Oldham defence with a fine dummy. Bingham converted.

The Boys held out with wonderful defence from Tom Brooke, Matt Sheridan Gav Davis, Nathan Willians, Josh O’Sullivan and Josh Knowles.

Bingham added to his points tally with a try which he goaled.

Both sides had a man sin-binned in separate incidents as Josh Whitehead was yellow carded for a professional foul.

Oldham scored through John Deakin four minutes from time but the Batley defence held out to complete victory with Josh Ritcher and Owen West making last ditch tackles before Josh Scrutton collected the ball from a kick in the last minute.

Boys man-of-the-match was James followed by Sheridan and Bingham

Batley host Driglington on Saturday with a venue for the game to be announced via the club’s social media channels.