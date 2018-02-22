Batley Boys ready for historic Challenge Cup clash

BATLEY BOYS will bid to create more history when they travel to Normanton Knights in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round on Saturday (kick off 2pm).]

The Boys have already caused two big upsets with golden point extra time wins over Underbank Rangers and The Royal Air Force.

The trip to Normanton is another step up for last season’s Yorkshire Men’s League Premier Division champions as the Boys prepare to take on the Conference Premier outfit.

Adam Bingham’s golden boot has sent the Boys through in the previous two rounds, landing the winning extra time drop goal against Underbank and repeated the feat against the RAF a fortnight ago.

The Boys were backed by a large following away to Underbank in the first round and another large crowd were in attendance to watch the defeat the RAF at Halifax Road.

Just a handful of spaces remain on a supporters coach to Normanton, which will leave the Batley Irish Nash at 12.30pm and return at 5pm.

The cost is £7 and seats can be booked through Jimmy Hooley on 07828 538635.