Batley Boys prepare for more heroics as RAF visit in historic Challenge Cup

BATLEY Boys are preparing to host the Royal Air Force in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup on Saturday (kick off 2pm).

The Boys have confirmed the tie will be played at their home ground of Halifax Road, Staincliffe, with a 2pm kick off.

The Boys stunned National Conference League top flight side Underbank Rangers in the last round a fortnight ago, with Adam Bingham’s extra time drop goal securing a 17-16 win.

Batley Boys took around 200 supporters to their historic first round tie as they competed in the Challenge Cup for the first time and another bumper crowd is expected to see if the Boys can make it to the third round.

Thornhill Trojans — who defeated East Leeds in the first round — have been paired away to Pilkington Recs.

Pilkington earned an impressive 42-6 victory away to Wallsend Eagles in the first round and it promises to be a tough test for the Trojans.

Jake Hodgson scored four tries as Pilkington returned from their long trip to the north east victorious having reached the second round for a third consecutive year but the Trojans are also in fine form having also reached the BARLA National Cup third round last week.

Shaw Cross Sharks overcame Beverley 18-0 last Saturday after a waterlogged pitch caused the tie to be postponed on the original date.

The Sharks reward for their success is a trip to Oulton Raiders in the second round.

The draw took place at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium last Wednesday when former prop forward and coach of Warrington’s Under-16 scholarship side, Gary Chambers picked the home balls and Wolves’ new signing Sitaleki Akauol the away teams.

One of Saturday’s second round ties will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round draw: Pilkington Recs v Thornhill Trojans Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross Sharks or Beverley British Army v London Chargers, Featherstone Lions v Thatto Heath Crusaders Batley Boys v Royal Air Force Askam v West Hull University of Hull v Myton Warriors Millom v Bradford Dudley Hill, Kells v Orrell St James Distington v Lock Lane Rochdale Mayfield v Normanton Knights Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets.