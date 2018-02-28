Batley Boys’ historic cup run ended by defeat to Normanton

Batley Boys saw their historic Ladbrokes Challenge Cup run come to an end following an 18-0 defeat at National Conference League Premier Division side Normanton Knights last Saturday.

The home side started off strongly but Batley’s defence kept them out following strong tackles from Gavin Davies, Aaron James, Ryan Crossley, Josh O’Sullivan and Lewis Hardy.

The pressure eventually told when the home side opened the scoring with the first try.

More impressive Boys defending by Josh Whitehead held Normanton, while Damo Fletcher, Josh Ritcher and Josh Scruton all made try saving tackles.

The Knights did score a second try after a ball steal was deemed to have been in a one-on-one tackle.

Batley introduced Josh Knowles and Mark Grayson from the bench but Normanton brought on the big forwards and the Boys struggled to get field advantage.

Normanton scored again before Batley found some pressure to build on as Luke Sheridan and Adam Bingham tried to open the Knights’ defence but errors from the Boys didn’t help the cause and Normanton went into the break leading 14-0.

Batley started the second half much better with the ball in hand and Gavin Davies and Aaron James took them forward along with Shaun Sheard, Mark Grayson and Jordan Brown.

The Boys forced a goal line drop following a Bingham kick.

Mick Dyson had the ball stolen in a one-on-one tackle with the try line in his sights before Normanton sealed the victory with another try.

Boys’ man-of-the-match Gavin Davies was sin binned after Batley were placed on a team warning before Normanton had a player sent to the bin following a head high tackle.

The Boys coaching staff and players would like to thank all the fans who supported the team in the last three rounds as well as Batley Nash and the Black Horse White Lee for their hospitality.

Batley welcome Allerton Bywater to Halifax Road in the Yorkshire Men’s League Forty20 Cup on Saturday (kick off 2pm).