Batley Boys face Royal Air Force in Challenge Cup

Batley Boys have been handed a plum home tie against The Royal Air Force in the Challenge Cup second round.

The Boys recorded a thrilling 17-16 victory win over Underbank Rangers thanks to Adam Bingham’s golden point extra time drop goal last Saturday.

The tie will be played on Saturday February 10 and the BBC Sport website will stream one second round match live.

Over 23,000 viewers tuned in to watch last Saturday’s first round tie between Rochdale Mayfield and Crosfields.

Thornhill Trojans - who defeated East Leeds last weekend - have been paired away to Pilkington Recs.

Shaw Cross Sharks will attempt to play their first round tie at home to Beverley this Saturday and the winners face a trip to Oulton Raiders on Saturday week.

Taking place at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium, former prop forward and coach of Warrington’s Under-16 scholarship side Gary Chambers picked the home balls and Wolves’ new signing Sitaleki Akauol the away teams.

Match report from Thornhill’s trip to East Leeds in tomorrow’s Dewsbury Reporter, with a double page picture special of Batley Boys’ historic win at Underbank in tomorrow’s Batley News.

2018 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round draw in full:

Pilkington Recs v Thornhill Trojans

Oulton Raiders v Shaw Cross Sharks or Beverley

British Army v London Chargers

Featherstone Lions v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Batley Boys v Royal Air Force

Askam v West Hull

University of Hull v Myton Warriors

Millom v Bradford Dudley Hill

Kells v Orrell St James

Distington v Lock Lane

Rochdale Mayfield v Normanton Knights

Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets