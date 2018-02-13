Batley Boys face Normanton Knights trip in Challenge Cup

BATLEY BOYS have been drawn away to Normanton Knights in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup third round.

The Boys recorded a thrilling golden point extra time win over the Royal Air Force last Saturday, having defeated Underbank Rangers in the first round, and were paired away to Normanton in Tuesday’s third round draw, with the tie to be played next weekend (February 24 and 25).

Former Batley Bulldogs star Alex Walmsley, who has several friends who play with the Boys, drew out the home teams.

Walmsley was full of praise for the only Heavy Woollen amateur side left in the competition and said: “I had mates messaging me during the week when they knew I was making the draw.

“They have had two great wins, after extra time in both rounds. They are a small run club but are well run and a big part of the community.

“Hopefully they can get up for the game and get into the hat for the next round.”

Pilkington Recs, who defeated Thornhill Trojans last Saturday, were paired at home to Millom, while Shaw Cross Sharks’ conquerors, Oulton Raiders, face a tasty trip to Betfred League One side Hunslet.

Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Third round draw in full: Hunslet Club Parkside v Workington Town, Bradford Bulls v West Wales Raiders, North Wales Crusaders v Keighley Cougars, Coventry Bears v Distington, Hemel Stags v Newcastle Thunder, Doncaster v Myton Warriors, Pilkington Recs v Millom, Kells v The British Army, Normanton Knights v Batley Boys, Whitehaven v London Skolars, Askam v York City Knights, Oldham v Featherstone Lions, Hunslet v Oulton Raiders.