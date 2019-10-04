Autumn bowls doubles delight for father and son

The father and son partnership of Tommy and Lee Johnstone won the 41st Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles competition on Monday night.

Four couples had battled through qualifying and intermediate rounds to reach finals night and it was the Johnstones who prevailed.

Tommy Johnstone, from Poynton, suffered a 31-15 defeat to Graeme Wilson only for Warrington bowler Lee to earn a convincing 31-9 victory over Robert Hitchen as the fancied Lower Hopton pair were sent crashing out at the semi-final stage with an overall 46-40 defeat.

The Rochdale pairing of Ben Stapleton and Tom Eccles defeated Darren Plenderleith (Birmingham) and Ross Dunkley (Tamworth) 55-48 in the other semi-final.

Tommy Johnstone defeated Tom Eccles 31-10 in his leg of the final, while Lee Johnstone was edged out 24-21 by Ben Stapleton.

However, the dominant overall display by the Johnstones was enough to see them to a convincing 52-34 win as they claimed the top prize.

Results

Semi finals

Graeme Wilson (Lower Hopton) 31, Tommy Johnstone (Poynton) 15; Robert Hitchen (Lower Hopton) 9, Lee Johnstone (Warrington) 31. Johnstones win 40-46.

Ben Stapleton (Rochdale) 24, Darren Plenderleith (Tamworth) 29; Tom Eccles (Rochdale) 31, Ross Dunkley (Birmingham) 9. Stapleton and Eccles win 55-48.

Final

Tommy Johnstone 31, Tom Eccles 10; Lee Johnstone 21, Ben Stapleton 24. Johnstones win 52-34.