Ascough secures double throwing success on Spenborough AC debut

Spenborough’s senior athletes travelled to the Wirral for the second Northern league match, where theor women dominated the throwing events.

Megan Ascough made a terrific debut for the club as she started with a comfortable victory in the hammer and backed up with a second win in the shot putt.

Beth Thomas also impressed as she placed first in both the shot and discus and a first in the B hammer.

There was more success for Spenborough with Charlotte Bell victorious in the discus.

Olivia Reah jumped her way to a victory in the long jump as well as a strong second place in the triple jump.

In the men’s team, junior athletes Tyler Cossins and Daniel Smith ran season’s best in the sprints, while Simon Bolland ran an impressive 1500 metres for a strong fourth place finish.

Multi eventer Glenn Aspindle had a successful day with a victory in the 110 metre hurdles which he then went on to back up with two second place finishes in the pole vault and the long jump as well as two third place finished in the javelin and the high jump.

Darren Thomas continued his strong form from the first match with an early victory in the hammer, followed up with a second place in the shot putt and third place in the discus.

Jake Darby won the B shot and was second in the B hammer throw.

Jason Newell was Spenborough’s team player competing in seven events and gaining good points including two third place finishes in the B pole vaulting and the B 110 metres hurdles.