Array of bowls talent on show as Mirfield Old Bank host Autumn Doubles finals

Tommy Johnstone and Lee Johnstone (Poynton/Warrington) will face Lower Hopton pair Graeme Wilson and Robert Hitchen in the Mirfield Old Bank Autumn Doubles semi-final next Monday.

The Johnstones defeated Ian Booth and Wayne Ditchfield (Lower Hopton) 48-38 in last Thursday’s intermediate round to reach finals night.

Ben Stapleton and Tom Eccles (Rochdale) beat Simon Walder and Harry Seehra (Lower Hopton/Crossgates) 55-53 in Monday’s intermediate round and will now face the qualifier from Thursday (September 26) when R Crowther and T Throup (Spen Vic) faced M Booth and A Jones (Doncaster), while A Daykin and J Dyson (Thongsbridge) took on Darren Plenderleith and Ross Dunkley (Tamworth), who qualified on September 12.

Spen Victoria bowler Kevin Wood defeated John Wilson (Cleckheaton Sports) in the final of the Holroyd Park charity bowls competition.

The event was organised by club secretary Ruth Day and chairman Philip Robinson, with Wood impressing to lift the trophy.

Almost £850 was raised for The Holly Bank Trus