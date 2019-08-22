Moorlands on course for highest Premiership finish after fine victory

Moorlands are on course to register their highest finish to a Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership season after they secured an 11th win of the campaign last Saturday.

The Mirfield outift earned a 23-run success away to Honley in a low scoring affair, which leaves them second in the table, 14 points adrift of double chasing Hoylandswaine.

Moorlands may have feared the worst after they were dismissed for 148 on a bowler friendly wicket.

Eddie Walmsley made 20 in the middle order, while number 10 batsman Darrell Sykes hit a crucial top score of 22.

The Moorlands total was boosted by 29 extras, 20 of which were wides and their mediocre total proved to be defendable.

Sam Denton (3-21), Max Morley (3-27) and Lewis Kenworthy (3-42) shared the bowling honours for Honley.

Although Owen Kenworthy (28) and opener Simon Kelly (24) led the Honley reply, they were bowled out for 125 as Walmsley capped an impressive display by claiming 6-39.

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers saw their Championship promotion hopes dealt a huge blow as they suffered defeat to Slaithwaite, who moved above them in the table.

Parish remain in fourth place, seven points adrift of leaders Rastick, five off Marsden and are now four behind Slaithwaite with four games remaining.

Dan Broadbent (42) and Tim Orrell (36) were the leading Parish run scorers as they were bowled out for 131, with Alex Walker (4-50) doing most of the damage.

Michael Padgett claimed 4-29 in reply as Slaithwaite slipped to 95-8 before an unbroken ninth wicket stand between Joah Bradley (25no) and Thomas Graham (15no) steered them to victory.

Mirfield racked up an impressive total of 338-6 in their Conference game against Linthwaite.

They were well led by fine centuries from Deron Greaves (101) and Phil Scouller (101no) after captain Adam Goldthorpe set Mirfield on their way with 79 at the top of the innings.

The long afternoon in the field took its toll on Linthwaite as they were dismissed for 92 in reply.

Sajid Bashir (25) top scored as Nasser Saudagar picked up 6-39 to seal Mirfield’s win.