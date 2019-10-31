Mirfield Stags overcome rivals Upton to move clear at top of Pennine League

Mirfield Stags moved clear at the top of Pennine League Division One thanks to a hard-fought 14-10 victory over fellow unbeaten side Upton last Saturday.

The game went ahead despite heavy rain in the lead-up to kick-off and both sides found it tough to create opportunities in the heavy conditions.

The Stags fell behind to an early score but battled back and posted tries through Connor Squires and Mikey Otty to hold a narrow lead at the interval.

The hosts extended their advantage after the break when Ryan Fenton squeezed over on the right but Upton hit back with a try in the closing stages to ensure a nervy finish.

Mirfield’s ball security throughout the 80 minutes proved crucial as they were able to dominate field position for large periods.

Wayne Wilson added a crucial conversion, while Brad Delaney saw a drop-goal attempt charged down in the closing stages but Mirfield held on to seal a fourth straight win which leaves them two points clear at the top and sets up this week’s trip to Normanton Knights in the BARLA Yorkshire Cup first round.

The other top flight game to survive saw Illingworth pick up their first win of the season as they defeated bottom side East Leeds 22-18.

Hanging Heaton, who were not in action last week and are fifth in the table with one win and one defeat from their opening two matches, entertain Drighlington in the Yorkshire Cup this week.

Thornhill Trojans slipped to a second defeat in Division Two as they went down 16-12 at home to Allerton Bywater, who were playing their first game of the season.

The Trojans entertain Division One side Sharlston Rovers in the Yorkshire Cup on Saturday, when Shaw Cross — who remain top of Division Two despite not playing last week — travel to Farnley Falcons.

South Yorkshire Eagles were awarded a 30-0 walkover from their home game against Underbank Rangers, which saw them move above Thornhill and up to third place in the table, as were Fryston Warriors at home to bottom side Eastmoor Dragons.