Mirfield Parish secure impressive win and keep pressure on Championship leaders

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers secured a 120-run victory over Skelmanthorpe in the Drakes Huddersfield League Championship last Saturday.

David Bolt (48), Dan Broadbent (43), Tim Orrell (37) and Muhammad Ali (28) all made useful contributions with the bat but Parish were pegged back by impressive bowling from Blair Buchanan (5-63) and Richard Wimpenny (3-55) as they were dmissed for 240.

Captain Broadbent capped a fine all-round effort by claiming 3-34 in reply, while there were two wickets apiece for Tom Fretwell, Brad Drake and Daniel Hope as Skelmanthorpe were bowled out for 120 in 35.3 overs, despite Haroon Arshad (57) hitting a half-century.

Victory leaves Parish third in the Championship table on 37 points, three behind Rastrick and seven off leaders Marsden.

Moorlands suffered a 137-run defeat away to Broad Oak on a day when the top two Premiership sides were beaten.

Hoylandswaine are two points clear of Moorlands at the top, despite slipping to defeat agaist Honley, while Scholes are also in the title mix after they defeated Kirkburton by eight wickets.

Broad Oak recovered from 11-2 and 75-3 thanks to a 125-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Harvey Booth struck 14 fours and two sixes in a fine innings of 113 and he was supported by Jack Hargreaves (62) which helped them post 248-9, with Nicky Smith (5-70) pick of the bowlers.

Siraj Sajid (46) was the only Moorlands batsman to offer resistancein reply as they were bowled out for 111 in reply with Booth (3-16) and Hargreaves (4-7) doing most of the damage.

Mirfield have slipped to sixth place in the Conference following a 34-run defeat at Meltham.

Mirfield produced an impressive bowling display to dismiss Meltham for 122 as Beau McGuinness (5-35) and Deron Greaves (3-23) impressed.

Khuram Sajjad top scored with 42 and then claimed 6-38 and with Rizwan Malik (3-20) supporting, Mirfiield were dismissed for 88.