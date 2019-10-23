Mark Sawyer insists there can be 'no question' over commitment to Dewsbury Rams after taking a stake in Bradford Bulls

DEWSBURY Rams chairman Mark Sawyer says there can be “no question” over his commitment to the club after he became a minority shareholder in Bradford Bulls.

It was announced on Tuesday evening that Sawyer had taken 24.99 per cent of the shares in Bradford - the maximum he can hold while still owning Dewsbury.

Former Rugby Football League chief executive Nigel Wood and his family have become the major shareholder in the new consortium that has taken over the club.

Toronto Wolfpack founder Eric Perez will act as interim chairman at the Bulls, who will play their home games in Dewsbury next season.

Bradford are believed to have debts of up to £750,000 and Sawyer said: “I understand the concerns of our supporters but there is no question over my commitment to the club.

“I am happy to meet with supporters to allay any concerns people may have and will look to arrange a fans forum as soon as possible where I can talk directly to our supporters on this and other news from the club.”

He added: “All Dewsbury fans are concerned I might be stepping away from them, that won’t be the case.

“I’m in charge of helping getting Bradford back to Bradford. I’ll negotiate with the council and have experience of doing this.”