Local lasses aiming to help Rhinos Women secure place in second Grand Final

Leeds Rhinos Women’s team head to St Helens this Sunday for the Women’s Super League play-off semi-final, with the squad set to have a local feel about it.

Six of the current Rhinos squad have strong connections with Dewsbury and Batley.

Caitlin Beevers turns 18-years-old next week and will be aiming to help the Rhinos secure a Grand Final place.

Dewsbury-born Beevers began playing for Birstall Victoria before moving to Dewsbury Moor and has featured in three national champion school finals with St John Fisher when she won player of the match in all three appearances.

Beevers was the Rhinos top try scorer last season with 17 tries and was among the scorers in last year’s Challenge Cup Final and also crossed during the Grand Final against Wigan.

18-year-old winger Madison Laverick played for Birstall Victoria and Dewsbury Moor and was also part of last year’s Challenge Cup winning team and helped the Rhinos secure the League Leaders Shield.

Elle Frain also won a National Schools Final with St John Fisher and represented Birstall Victoria and Dewsbury Moor before joining the Rhinos, where she has featured at second row, centre and wing in 2019.

Second rower Ellie Oldroyd started playing at Batley Bulldogs, where she won three national championships and was part of the first women’s team to tour Australia and was another member of the St John Fisher national schools champions.

Stand off Hanna Butcher was named the WRLA player of the year in consecutive seasons, while playing for Thornhill Trojans, and has established herself as one of the stand out players for the Rhinos.

Lori Halloran is a sixth member of the Rhinos squad with local connections having played for Batley Boys, Batley Bulldogs and Birkenshaw Dragons.

Four of the six local players came through the Leeds Rhinos Academy system before progressing into becoming regulars in the Women’s first team.

The junior pathway at the Rhinos now has an Under-16s squad and anyone interested in joining can contact Lois Forsell (Lois.Forsell@leedsrhinosfoundation.org).