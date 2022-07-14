Liversedge Tennis Club thriving after state of the art court resurface

As part of a cost saving exercise members of the club came together to manually lift the previous surface, which was approaching 20 years old.

The previous courts, as they aged, suffered from a few bad bounces. However, the Tarmac underneath the surface was in really good condition, which meant only small remedial work was required before a contractor laid the new surface.

The club held an opening ceremony where 28 members and visitors came to play on the new courts. Four members also generously donated to have the experience of being the first to play on the courts.

Club chairman Andy Lucas served the ceremonial first serve on the new courts – which was unreturned much to his joy.

He said: “This project has been six months in the completing and after discussing requirements with five suppliers it is great to finally play on this excellent surface.

“We were fortunate to successfully receive Sport England funding after storms damaged the previous courts. We look forward to welcoming members, their families and guests to play.”

Liversedge Tennis Club, situated in Roberttown, has undergone a rapid transformation over the last five years as a largely new committee begin to implement ideas. The club now has a thriving social scene, full junior programme with 70 juniors and four adults teams playing in both the Huddersfield and Calderdale Leagues.

Since 2019 the club has hosted LTA affiliated tournaments, which sees players from as far north as Glasgow and as far south as London play in the hope of ranking points.

The club has a fully licensed bar and hosts regular quizzes the first Saturday of every month.

Recent internal renovations of the premises have ensured that the clubhouse now creates a warm and friendly environment for all.

In the immediate future the club has ambitious plans to extend its car parking facilities to accommodate an increasing membership and has further plans to modernise the facility.

If the recent Wimbledon championships has reignited a forgotten passion for the game or you would like to try tennis for the first time the club also opens the courts to non-members, who can pay and play on the facility for £8 an hour. Information on this, and competitive membership rates, can be found at the club website: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/LiversedgeTennisClubThe club has all club social tennis each Saturday afternoon, 1.45pm to 5pm, which serves as a good starting point to meet members and experience the atmosphere.