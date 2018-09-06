Liversedge and Spen Victoria seal fine victories

Spen Victoria and Liversedge recorded welcome wins in Bradford League Championship Two last Saturday.

Spen Victoria beat Carlton by 129 runs, while Liversedge overcame Jack Hampshire Cup winners Bowling Old Lane by 28 runs.

Opener Evan Edwards (65) top scored as Spen posted 182 all out, which saw Daniel White claim 4-21.

Australian Nathan Cant (6-29) and Josh Fell (4-20) impressed as Carlton were skittled out for 53 in reply.

Experienced batsman Mark Hydes led the way with 69 as Liversedge made 212-8 in the face of good bowlijng from Arsalan Ijaz (4-68) and Zeeshan Haider (3-47).

Old Lane always had a chance while Ahsan Butt (84) was at the wicket, but once he departed as one of the victims of Samar Farooq (5-52), his side’s hopes went with him.

Birstall slipped to a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Brighouse.

Birstall were bowled out for 174 as Peter Gregerson (39), Rishy Limbechaya (37) and Ian Carradice (34) made useful contributions.

Brighouse eased to their target with overseas player Deron Greaves (77no) and Asad Mahmood (54no) guided them home.

Hopton Mills slipped to an eight-wicket defeat by Buttershaw St Pauls.

Buttershaw captain James Sawyer took 5-41 and was supported by Amer Ayoub (3-12) as they dismissed Hopton for 118.

Ayoub followed up with 38 and Jonathan Burston scored 36 in the successful run chase.

Wakefield St Michael’s secured their second-successive promotion with a 14-run win over Altofts.

Victory saw Saints go top of the table with an 11-point lead over Keighley, who they host on Saturday in a title decider.

Charith Cooray produced a vital innings of 61 in Saints total of 146 , which saw Farrouk Alam claim 4-18.

Adam Perry top scored with 51 in reply but Altofts were dismissed for 132 with Ismail Patel (4-50) and Mark Atkinson (4-11) doing the damage.

East Ardsley bowled out Northowram Fields for 107 to secure a 121-run win.