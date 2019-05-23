Lifelong Rams fan Simon makes 12,000 mile journey to watch Summer Bash

Two Dewsbury Rams supporters travelled over 12,000 miles to watch last Sunday’s Heavy Woollen derby at the Summer Bash.

Lifelong Rams fan Simon Kerr, who now lives in Auckland, New Zealand, travelled to Blackpool to be at the game, while in England visiting family.

However, he was upstaged by Andrew Dyson, who made an even further trip from Christchurch.

Simon explained how the pair met up in Blackpool: “We both work at the same company in New Zealand, albeit it at different locations and islands, but happened to be back visiting family which coincided with the Summer Bash in Blackpool, so arranged to meet up.

“We normally meet up two or three times a year and watch the NZ Warriors, but it was great to attend the local derby together, even if it was a shame about the result.”

Rams coach Lee Greenwood was able to take positives from the game despite the 30-14 defeat.

He said: “We have been disappointing in our last couple of performances and we just asked them not to get bullied and have a proper go at them.

“I thought we did. At times a bit of quality came in and maybe a bit of composure.

“There were a couple of moments when the bounce of the ball or something like that didn’t quite go our way and there was a patch when they scored a couple of tries and it looked a different game to what I thought it was for most of it.

“I don’t want to be too hard on them, they have had a go.”

Greenwood added: “I do think they learned from the last performance against these and did get stuck in a bit better..”

Bulldogs coach Matt Diskin reflected at gaining a first win over the Rams in Blackpool.

He said: “I’m really pleased with the result. It’s my third visit here as a coach and the first time I’ve won so I am delighted with that.

“At times we did play some half-decent football, but I thought it was a really slow-tempo, low energy game, which wasn’t great.”