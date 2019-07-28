League 1/Championship: Hunslet hit by third defeat on spin as Rams turn half-time tables

HUNSLET’S FAILURE to close games out from a winning position proved costly yet again.

The 19-12 defeat to Betfred League One leaders Whitehaven was Hunslet’s third successive home setback, all after they had been in front.

Dewsbury's Michael Knowles. PIC: Paul Butterfield

In tough conditions, Hunslet led 4-2 at the interval, Reece Dean booting two penalties after Jordan Burns had kicked the visitors in front.

A second Burns penalty levelled the scores after the interval, but the Parksiders looked to be heading for victory when Nathan Chappell slid over and Dean converted, before opening an eight-point lead with another penalty.

At 12-4 the hosts should have been able to hold on, but Ethan Kelly’s try for Haven, improved by Burns, cut the gap just before the hour and Whitehaven equalised when Connor Holliday took the two after Simon Brown had been sin-binned.

Holliday missed with another penalty, but converted after David Thompson touched down wide out with 12 minutes left and then completed the scoring with a late drop goal.

n Dewsbury Rams sit a place and a point above neighbours Batley Bulldogs in the Betfred Championship after their 32-12 win at cellar dwellers Rochdale Hornets.

Rams didn’t have everything their own way and trailed 12-8 at half-time, but turned the game on its head and ‘nilled’ their hosts in the second half.

Five players crossed the whitewash – forward Frazer Morris, wing Adam Ryder, bench man Tom Garratt, wing Michael Knowles (2) and forward Rob Worrincy – with seasoned half-back Liam Finn kicking three conversions and landing a penalty.

Rochdale have just one win from 22 games this season.