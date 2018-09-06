Khan impresses as Hartshead secure crucial victory in fight for survival

Hartshead Moor batsman Mohammad Khan found his best form of the season to help his side record a 113-run success over Yeadon to boost their Bradford League Championship One survival hopes.

Khan hit a stunning 163 not out which included three sixes and 26 fours and was joined in a third-wicket stand of 244 by Craig Field (95).

Khan’s superb efforts helped Hartshead post 302-3 and he followed by taking 4-39 as Yeadon were restricted to 189-9, as James Todd (43) and Ryan Heptinstall (32) led the way.

Leaders Wrenthorpe are guaranteed a top two finish after securing a two-wicket win over lowly Hunslet Nelson.

An eighth wicket stand between Mark Murphy (48) and Will Stiff (40no) helped Nelson post a total of 236-9.

Michael Lambert (4-59) bowled well in reply but half-centuries from Andrew Bourke (57), Luke Patel (56) and Matthew Race (50) enabled Wrenthorpe to edge home.

Second-placed Undercliffe trail Wrenthorpe by 16 points with a game in hand as they had little trouble recording a 139-run win over Gomersal.

Robert Williams (49), Zeeshan Qasim (39) and Fahid Rehman (33) helped Undercliffe reach 213-8 as Joel Pollard (3-29) and Richard Wear (3-61) impressed.

Gomersal were bowled out for just 74 in reply with Jonathan Boynton (32) battling hard as Scott Etherington (5-16) and Michael Kelsey (4-34) sealed Undercliffe’s win.

Ossett boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation with a three-wicket win over Pudsey Congs after Paul Malone (64no), Joe Hitch (62) and Harvey Anderson (39) enabled them to chase down 202.

Opener Mubtada Akhtar top scored with 88 for Congs while spinner Anderson was the best Ossett bowler with 4-25.

Third-placed Morley had Bankfoot reeling at 6-5 in reply to their total of 135, which saw Henry Rush (48no) top score.

Shanz Prangige made 49 not out before his side were finally bowled out for 124 as Matthew Dowse claimed 5-29.

Batley slipped to a 50-run defeat away to Baildon.

Australian all-rounder Blair Oakley made 66 and Stefan Mather (73no) in Baildon’s of 225.

Oakley then took 5-40 as Batley were bowled out for 175 despite the efforts of Faisal Javed (59) and Masa Ahmed (35).