Javed hits century as Batley move third after impressive win over Gomersal

Batley moved up to third place in Allrounder Bradford League Championship One as they recorded an impressive 146-run victory over Gomersal last Saturday.

A fifth win of the season leaves Batley just 10 points behind new leaders Bankfoot and nine off second placed Morley.

Opener Faisal Javed hit a brilliant 101 and shared a second-wicket stand of 139 with Kasir Maroof (53) in a total of 265-6.

Mohammad Shahnawaz (4-27) and Tariq Hussain (3-26) then produced impressive bowling spells as Gomersal were dismissed for 119 with captain Richard Wear (30) the only batsman to offer resistance.

East Bierley overcame previous leaders Keighley by 42 runs and they are fourth, three points behind Batley.

East Bierley were bowled out for 163 when they batted first, with their innings held together by overseas player Ompal Boken, who made 53, in the face of good bowling from James Rogers (5-34).

Jonathan Wilkinson (51) and Richard Gould (38) led the Keighley reply but they were bowled out for 121 as Umar Farooq proved the key bowler as he took 5-58.

Hartshead Moor cruised to a 10-wicket victory over neighbours Scholes.

Yorkshire all-rounder Tim Bresnan made his home debut for Hartshead claiming 3-31 and new-ball partner Iain Wardlaw (4-28) helped dismiss Scholes for just 99. Mustafa Rafiq (39) offered the only resistance.

Hartshead were powered to victory by an undefeated opening stand of 100 between Chris Wynd (64no) and captain Adam Greenwood (35no).

Bankfoot are the new leaders after a 122-run win over Wakefield St Michael’s.

Morley are just a point behind Bankfoot after they defeated Baildon by 125 runs.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Akash Senerathna made a maiden century and his innings of 103 contained four sixes and eight fours as Morley posted 201.

Baildon’s veteran spinner Mushtaq Ahmed become the 14th player to pass 1,000 wickets when he had Henry Rush caught at slip by Simon Bailey.

Australian Blair Oakley was Baildon’s most-successful bowler with 3-27 but they were bowled out for 76 in reply as Senerathna capped a brilliant game by claiming 4-15 and fellow spinner Dave Nebard took 4-21 to clinch victory.

Ossett climbed out of the bottom two thanks to a 128-run victory over Pudsey Congs.

Jack McGahan (86), Chris Hosley (54) and Matthew Varley (43) helped Ossett post 256-4, with Liam Stanhope the best Congs bowler with 3-51.

Max Chappell produced a match-winning spell of 6-22 against his former side as Congs were bowled out for 128, with James Ford (69) top scoring.