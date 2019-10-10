Jack Howieson named as Dewsbury Rams assistant coach

Dewsbury rams chief Lee Greenwood has named former Sheffield Eagles stalwart Jack Howieson as his new assistant head coach.

The 38-year-old spent 13 years at Sheffield before retiring in April 2013, seven months after guiding the Eagles to Championship Grand Final win over Featherstone Rovers.

He also appeared for Scotland at the 2008 World Cup and has earned 11 caps for the Bravehearts.

The Hemel Hempstead-born player, turned coach, was formerly in charge of League 1 club Hemel Stags.

“I think Jack will be a great addition to the coaching staff. He was the captain in a very strong Sheffield side which included a lot of experience and quality players,” said Greenwood.

“He understands the game and will bring his own ideas, enthusiasm and a real work ethic.

“I have spoken to numerous people that say he has a good coaching career ahead of him and this is a brilliant move for him after coaching at Hemel previously.”

Meanwhile, Luke Nelmes has re-signed with Dewsbury Rams for the 2020 campaign.

The prop forward made his debut for the Rams in a 34-10 defeat to Bradford Bulls in August.

He has previously played for Halifax and Oldham.