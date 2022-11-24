ITV show This Morning has been taken off air until Friday (November 25) to make way for coverage of the 2022 Fifa World Cup. Other popular ITV shows such as Loose Women and Lorraine are also taking a short break from schedules for the tournament in Qatar.

Currently, there are four games per day in the World Cup. The kick off times for these games are 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm. ITV are covering at least two of these a day, which is causing some shows to be briefly taken off air.

Good Morning Britain retained its usual slot, shown at 6am to 9am. People won’t have to wait too long to see their beloved shows though. Loose Women will return to its usual 12.30pm on Friday (November 25), with This Morning and Lorraine also airing as usual on Friday.

Earlier this week, the hosts of This Morning, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby announced that they would be off air until the end of the week. Schofield said “Right, the World Cup is on ITV for the next few mornings, so Alison and Dermot will be with you on Friday, we will see you next week.”