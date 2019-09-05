Injured duo could be fit for Rams final game against Widnes

Frazer Morris and Sam Day could both be available for Dewsbury Rams this weekend, despite sustaining head knocks in last week’s defeat at Toulouse Olympique.

The Rams host Widnes Vikings at the Tetley’s Stadium, hoping to end their season on a high with a final-day victory.

Success against the Vikings will see Dewsbury leapfrog Widnes into 11th while a defeat will mean they finish the season in 12th.

Meanwhile, Joe Martin was forced from the field in the south of France with a leg injury but has been cleared of a break.

“Frazer clashed heads with Sam and they both came off. Sam was all right to return, but Frazer wasn’t,” said head coach Lee Greenwood.

“It will have been more than a week to the next game so we’ll have to see what symptoms are like at training this week.

“Joe hasn’t broken his leg, but got a knock to it.

“He went straight for an ex-ray on it, but it’s not broken.

“We think it’s just badly bruised. Whether he will be fit for this week I am not sure.

“The lads who were unavailable to travel are all available for selection so it’s just on me and deciding who I put in and for what reasons for our last game.”

Greenwood was disappointed that he only had 17 players available for the trip to France and admits he is trying to change the attitude within the dressing room.

He added: “We had a lot of people unavailable or making themselves unavailable.

“It’s not great, but it’s nothing new, Dewsbury doing this.

“You’ll notice some other clubs going to these places hideously short of numbers and struggling to put their best team out, which almost makes the result a foregone conclusion.

“That’s on the list of things I am trying to change, attitude towards playing.”