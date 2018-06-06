Hussain’s opening blast puts Parish on course for victory

Mirfield Parish Cavaliers earned a terrific six-wicket win over Delph and Dobcross in the Drakes Huddersfield League Premiership last Saturday.

Parish, promoted from the Championship last season, have moved four points clear of the bottom two after a third win of the season.

Nazar Hussain produced a terrific opening burst as he claimed 5-65 to whittle out Delph’s top order and leave the Lancashire side reeling on 91-8.

A ninth wicket stand between Wasim Qasim (39) and Umer Yaqoob (51) helped Delph recover to 186 all out but it was a target which Parish eased to.

Half-centuries from opener Aiden Hawkesworth (51) and wicketkeeper Muhammad Ali (52) saw Parish complete an impressive win.

However, they were unable to follow it up on Sunday as Parish bowed out of the Sykes Cup to a seven-wicket defeat by Championship leaders Almondbury Wesleyans.

Jamie Hardcastle (51), Nazar Hussain (46), Tim Jackson (32) and Daniel Hope (29no) all contributed to the Parish total of 204-9.

However, Almondbury eased to victory in just 31.4 overs after William Binns (58) and Alex Taylor (79) shared a 153-run opening wicket stand before Chris Stead steered them home with 29 not out.

Moorlands also had a mixed weekend, losing to Broad Oak in the league on Saturday before progressing to the Sykes Cup quarter-final with victory over Thongsbridge.

Harvey Booth (50), Sean Mee (52) and Kyran Dill (51) all hit half centuries for Broad Oak, while Charlie Roebuck (35) and captain Jack Hargreaves (36) helped boost the home side’s total to 273-8 despite the efforts of Darrell Sykes, who picked up 4-63 for Moorlands.

Captain Andrew Fortis (46) and opener Jared Maxwell (48) put Moorlands into a decent position and while ever Eddie Walmsley was at the crease they had chance of victory before he was last man out for 32 in one of Daniel Taylor’s four victims on his way to figures of 4-29.

Defeat saw Moorlands slip back to eighth place in the table.

Moorlands bounced straight back on Sunday with a 52-run win over Thurstonland to reach the Sykes Cup quarter-finals.

Nathan Rabnott (86), Walmsley (56no), Maxwell (56) and Fortis (45) all made useful contributions as Moorlands posted 300-6.

Haydn Slodecki led the Thurstonland reply but they were bowled out for 248 as Michael Padgett (4-48) and David Winn (4-46) did the damage.

Mirfield slipped to a 121-run defeat against Emley Clarence in the Conference last Saturday.

Parish had Emley in real trouble at 112-7 after Ajmal Zarif produced an excellent spell of bowling to claim 7-61.

Number nine batsman Mohammed Nabeel struck a sensational 82 from just 34 balls, including 11 sixes and three fours and he hit 34 off one over.

David Stratford (70) supported as Emley boosted their total to 255 all out.

Adam Goldthorpe led the Mirfield reply with 43 but lacked any real support as Adam Taylor (4-26) and Nabeel (3-50) helped bowl them out for 134.