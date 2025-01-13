Huge fight for local boxer
They fight each other in Wales next month.
Wilson and Marshman are matched on a bareknuckle boxing show in Cardiff on Saturday, February 1.
BYB Extreme return to the Vale Sports Arena after a sell-out show there last year and Wilson says fighting Marshman in the three-sided trigon is proof of how far he’s come in his fighting career.
The 29 year old from Cleckheaton said: “I remember watching Jack’s fight with Sean Strickland in the UFC (in October, 2020).
“It went viral because Strickland was talking to him all the way through the fight. I never thought I would end up fighting someone at his level.”
At the time, Wilson was serving his fighting apprenticeship on the white-collar circuit around Yorkshire.
He also had a spell in Mixed Martial Arts before making the switch to bareknuckle boxing.
Wilson heads to Cardiff next month having chinned his last two opponents and knows Marshman will be tougher.
The Welshman got off the floor to win his bareknuckle debut in the first round and Wilson said: “I didn’t think that was him at his best. I want him at his best. I’m looking forward to a good fight.
“It’s a big step up (in class), but I’m not in this sport just to make the numbers up.”
Wilson, who coaches at the Team Agoge gym in Dewsbury, says his target is to fight in the United States.
BYB Extreme have sent several British fighters to compete there and Wilson said: “I can’t start demanding big fights in the States yet. I would love to fight for a title in the States, but so does everyone else. I need to do a few more things before I can start asking for fights like that.”