Huge fight for local boxer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was a time when Alex Wilson was a white-collar fighter and Jack Marshman battled in the UFC.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They fight each other in Wales next month.

Wilson and Marshman are matched on a bareknuckle boxing show in Cardiff on Saturday, February 1.

BYB Extreme return to the Vale Sports Arena after a sell-out show there last year and Wilson says fighting Marshman in the three-sided trigon is proof of how far he’s come in his fighting career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Send us your news - see our video for details

The 29 year old from Cleckheaton said: “I remember watching Jack’s fight with Sean Strickland in the UFC (in October, 2020).

“It went viral because Strickland was talking to him all the way through the fight. I never thought I would end up fighting someone at his level.”

At the time, Wilson was serving his fighting apprenticeship on the white-collar circuit around Yorkshire.

He also had a spell in Mixed Martial Arts before making the switch to bareknuckle boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson heads to Cardiff next month having chinned his last two opponents and knows Marshman will be tougher.

The Welshman got off the floor to win his bareknuckle debut in the first round and Wilson said: “I didn’t think that was him at his best. I want him at his best. I’m looking forward to a good fight.

“It’s a big step up (in class), but I’m not in this sport just to make the numbers up.”

Wilson, who coaches at the Team Agoge gym in Dewsbury, says his target is to fight in the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BYB Extreme have sent several British fighters to compete there and Wilson said: “I can’t start demanding big fights in the States yet. I would love to fight for a title in the States, but so does everyone else. I need to do a few more things before I can start asking for fights like that.”